Coronavirus: repatriated South Africans from China to be quarantined in Limpopo hotel

Talks for a repatriation centre to be housed in Polokwane in Limpopo are at an advanced stage.

A high-level meeting between the minister of health Zweli Mkhize and the ANC leadership in Limpopo is currently taking place to discuss housing the more than 120 South Africans who are being repatriated from the coronavirus epicentre in the city of Wuhan in China.

SowetanLIVE has learnt that the health ministry has identified a four-star hotel in Polokwane, Limpopo, as a possible quarantine centre and Mkhize and his deputy Joe Phaahla are meeting the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) along with ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte.

The four-star hotel, which SowetanLIVE has decided not to name, has 150 bedrooms and 13 conference centres.

This comes after initial negotiations with a resort in Free State where the repatriated South Africans were to be quarantined collapsed last week.

The health department had to work around the clock to find another venue and SowetanLIVE has it on good authority that it has now identified the hotel in Polokwane.