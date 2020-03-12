3 siblings tell mom they love her before dying in crash

"Ma, I love you so much, I will always love you," were the last words six-year-old Aiden Goodal said to her mother when she left for school yesterday.

Odile Goodal's two other children - Lashay, 10, and Learyn, 11, - also told her that they loved her as they bid her goodbye in the morning.

This was something unusual because whenever the children left for school, they would just say "goodbye".

Little did Goodal, 30, know that the words "I love you" would be the last she would hear from her two daughters and boy who all died in a car crash about 3km away from their home.

The accident happened just before 7am on the Golden Highway in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg.

The children were on their way to Robertsham Primary School and are among the 12 people who died when a taxi collided with a Toyota Avanza.

When Sowetan visited the scene, a shoe, hat and a cap were among the remaining items at the crash site. Blood splattered on the tarred road was covered with sand.

Family and friends gathered at the Goodal family house in Ennerdale and wept for the children.

Goodal said she had no words to describe how she felt.

"They were such bubbly children and I never thought I was bidding them farewell for the last time this morning. I can't believe that I will never see them again.

"They all told me that they love me and I should enjoy my day," Goodal said.

Their grandfather Mervin Maart, 53, said the family was shocked by the incident.

"When we received a call that there was an accident

involving school pupils we never thought it was our children. I lost all my grandchildren. We are deeply hurt.

"If we knew that by sending them to school we were sending them to their death, we would have kept them at home," he said.

A tow truck driver who witnessed the crash said he had "never seen something like that before".