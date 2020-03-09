South Africa

ANC applauds decision to expel 15 'rebellious' councilors

By Mpho Sibanyoni - 09 March 2020 - 21:26
An ANC branch in Mpumalanga has welcomed a decision to expel 15 councilors.
The ANC in a Mpumalanga municipality has expressed happiness after 15 ward councilors were fired and stripped off their seats following a council meeting that resulted in the party's mayor being voted out of office.

The Nkangala ANC region had in November announced that it would take action against rebel councilors who participated in the ousting of its Dr JS Moroka local municipality mayor Thulare Madileng in October.

Today, the party released a statement lashing out at the councilors, accusing them of having destabilised the municipality by having Madileng kicked out of office.

"The African National Congress in the Nkangala region welcomes the outcome of the regional disciplinary committee (RDC) on Dr JS Moroka fifteen (15) councilors who collaborated with the opposition to illegally remove the executive mayor of Dr JS Moroka local municipality, in an irregular council meeting that was held on 23 October 2019," wrote the party's regional secretary Leah Mabuza.

"These councilors actions have contributed to the destabilisation of service delivery to the community and thus bringing also the ANC into disrepute.

"We once again, like to appologise to all residents in the municipal area, and wish to assure them that things will soon normalise and the municipality continue delivering services to the community at large.

"The vacancies created by the expulsion of these councilors will in due course be filled accordingly," she said.

