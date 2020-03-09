ANC applauds decision to expel 15 'rebellious' councilors

The ANC in a Mpumalanga municipality has expressed happiness after 15 ward councilors were fired and stripped off their seats following a council meeting that resulted in the party's mayor being voted out of office.

The Nkangala ANC region had in November announced that it would take action against rebel councilors who participated in the ousting of its Dr JS Moroka local municipality mayor Thulare Madileng in October.

Today, the party released a statement lashing out at the councilors, accusing them of having destabilised the municipality by having Madileng kicked out of office.