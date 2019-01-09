'This town is racism capital'

Bronkhorstspruit came to a standstill yesterday as thousands of residents protested following an incident in which a security guard was stripped naked to his underpants and made to walk home in the rain after being found sleeping on the job.

The town's shops and other businesses shut doors as residents marched to the Bronkhorstspruit police station and barricaded most roads in the town with tyres and rocks in protests of what they described was a racist behaviour against Mabuza.

The residents of Ekangala, Rethabiseng and Zithobeni townships descended on the small town in Tshwane metro demanding the arrest of a supervisor who "humiliated" security guard Charlie Mabuza on New Year's Day.