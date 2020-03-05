Cold reaction to ANC MP Boy Mamabolo's apology to Malemas
ANC member of parliament Boy Mamabolo’s apology to EFF leader Julius Malema and his wife Mantoa over abuse allegations has been met with a lot of dismay with people questioning where the evidence he claimed to possess had disappeared to.
Mamabolo was yesterday ordered by the high court in Limpopo to apologise for the defamatory allegations of gender-based violence against Malema.
The court found that Mamabolo’s allegations were defamatory, unlawful and ordered him send an apology, authored by the court, to the Malemas which should be posted on his social media accounts.
The court order came after the three reached an out-court-settlement following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s intervention where he offered an apology to the Malemas in parliament.
During the chaos that engulfed the State of the Nation Address (Sona) at the hands of the EFF calling for FW de Klerk to be removed from the national assembly and for Pravin Gordhan to be axed as public enterprises minister, Mamabolo alleged he had been informed that Malema was abusing his wife.
He repeated the allegations in an interview with Sowetan newspaper and again when member of parliament debated the Sona after which the Malemas launched two separate civil lawsuits amounting to R2m against him.
He immediately went to social media at the time and said: “I will NOT retract/withdraw any statement made in parly ystday (*sp) bcos there is facts and evidence to all these matters… bring it let’s meet in court”.
People on social media called him out saying he should stop playing political games with the issues of gender-based violence.
Ku rough boy😂😂😂...what happened to the proof you had?— Lieutenant of DoR. (@DOR_defender) March 5, 2020
I heard you will also be paying malema's lawyers for stupid things you said. CIC doesn't play with boys..he's way above you politically!
You shall learn. Stop playing games with GBV, we losing lives daily and you think it's funny to grand stand. I wish they continue with the lawsuit so you learn a lesson. Nxo— Lu Sindere (@Lord_Lu1) March 5, 2020
U are rubbish Mamabolo... U shud not be a member of Parliament. Sure we led by fools.— Napoleon (@neipho) March 5, 2020
So u are joking in parliament when u were placed there to serve the interests of the citizens?— Lesetja Wilfred Leso (Sir/Colonel Wilfred Leso) (@WilfredLeso) March 5, 2020
PLEASE RECUSE YOURSELF FROM THAT POSITION ASAP.
So why did you spew those things then my boy? Why? pic.twitter.com/1Szy8pliYv— Big Mo (@MogomotsiLebot2) March 5, 2020
Others poked fun at him for the apology saying that he clearly was not in a position to pay the R2m lawsuit.
Mokone. 2 million is a problem ne? pic.twitter.com/bw6BJpoJUY— Masuku_Bukwayinja (@MBukwayinja) March 5, 2020
