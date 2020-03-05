Cold reaction to ANC MP Boy Mamabolo's apology to Malemas

ANC member of parliament Boy Mamabolo’s apology to EFF leader Julius Malema and his wife Mantoa over abuse allegations has been met with a lot of dismay with people questioning where the evidence he claimed to possess had disappeared to.

Mamabolo was yesterday ordered by the high court in Limpopo to apologise for the defamatory allegations of gender-based violence against Malema.

The court found that Mamabolo’s allegations were defamatory, unlawful and ordered him send an apology, authored by the court, to the Malemas which should be posted on his social media accounts.

The court order came after the three reached an out-court-settlement following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s intervention where he offered an apology to the Malemas in parliament.

During the chaos that engulfed the State of the Nation Address (Sona) at the hands of the EFF calling for FW de Klerk to be removed from the national assembly and for Pravin Gordhan to be axed as public enterprises minister, Mamabolo alleged he had been informed that Malema was abusing his wife.

He repeated the allegations in an interview with Sowetan newspaper and again when member of parliament debated the Sona after which the Malemas launched two separate civil lawsuits amounting to R2m against him.

He immediately went to social media at the time and said: “I will NOT retract/withdraw any statement made in parly ystday (*sp) bcos there is facts and evidence to all these matters… bring it let’s meet in court”.

People on social media called him out saying he should stop playing political games with the issues of gender-based violence.