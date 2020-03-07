South Africa

BREAKING | Second case of coronavirus confirmed in SA

By alex patrick - 07 March 2020 - 13:10
SA has confirmed a second case of the deadly coronavirus.
SA has confirmed a second case of the deadly coronavirus.
Image: 123RF/tang90246

Minister of health Dr Zwelini Mkhize has confirmed a second case of the coronavirus (Covid-19) in SA. The 39-year-old lady from Gauteng was in direct contact with the first case from KwaZulu-Natal.

She was part of the group of 10 that had travelled to Italy. Mkhize also confirmed that a 39-year-old male South African working in Daegu, South Korea, had also tested positive for Covid-19. He was due to return to SA but had since remained in South Korea.

“The public must be notified that we have information and know the whereabouts of all the other 10 people who were part of the group that had travelled to Italy. All those who came back to SA, are currently being tested. We are now awaiting their test results to come out.” Mkhize said.

Health minister to visit Hilton after school closure amid coronavirus confirmation

National health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize is to visit Hilton outside Pietermaritzburg on Friday after confirmation that the person with the country's ...
News
1 day ago

Mkhize said the second patient who tested positive for Covid-19 would immediately be admitted to a public health facility in Gauteng that government had identified as one of the hospitals that were ready to receive Covid-19 positive patients.

“We are now following all the protocols that we have already publicly announced to the public in dealing with this case. We will keep the public fully informed on all relevant developments.

A 38-year-old man from Hilton, KwaZulu-Natal, tested positive for the virus, three days after returning from a holiday in Italy on Sunday, becoming the country's first confirmed case of the deadly virus.

What you need to know about coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about coronavirus.
News
2 days ago

These medical schemes will cover coronavirus costs for members

As the flu season starts in mid-March, more people will start showing signs of flu, which are also the first signs of the coronavirus.
Business
21 hours ago

Coronavirus: what we know so far and what to do if you have the symptoms

South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases has urged South Africans to keep calm and avoid panic. To make this easier on you – we ...
S Mag
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
X