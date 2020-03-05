SA's coronavirus patient zero quarantined in Hilton after Italian holiday

A Hilton man, believed to be the country's first confirmed coronavirus case, is being quarantined at his home outside Pietermaritzburg.

National health minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Thursday that the 38-year father of two was among a group of 10 people, including his wife, who had travelled to Italy. The group returned to SA on Sunday March 1 via OR Tambo International Airport and later travelled to Durban.

The man visited his GP after complaining of fever, a headache, sore throat and a cough. A swab taken tested positive for the virus. Mkhize said the man had been “self-isolating” since then.

“The couple also has two children. The Emergency Operating Centre (EOC) has identified the contacts by interviewing the patient and doctor.

“The tracer team has been deployed to KwaZulu-Natal with epidemiologists and clinicians from NICD. The doctor has been self-isolated as well,” he said.

It is understood that the mother informed parents, whose schoolchildren are in the same class as her children, that her husband had tested positive and that they were quarantined in their house. In the message, she shared that neither she nor the children displayed any symptoms and that they would be tested.

She said that her husband was in constant contact with health experts from the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) which is managing the virus.