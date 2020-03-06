Health minister to visit Hilton after school closure amid coronavirus confirmation

National health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize is to visit Hilton outside Pietermaritzburg on Friday after confirmation that the person with the country's first confirmed coronavirus case is from the town.

Mkhize announced on Thursday that the country's patient zero tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from a trip to Italy with his wife and eight others. The 38-year-old man returned to SA on March 1 and visited his GP on March 3 after complaining of fever, headaches, a sore throat and a cough.

He said the man, his wife and two children as well as his doctor were self-quarantined.

On Thursday, private school Cowan House announced that it would be closed on Friday after confirmation that a parent of one of its pupils had been confirmed positive for the virus.

In a statement issued by principal, Derek Braans, and chairman of the board, Andrew Barnes, the school said it had received a number of inquiries from staff and parents.