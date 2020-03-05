South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Parliament debates coronavirus as first case detected in SA

By sowetanlive - 05 March 2020 - 14:41

Parliament is debating how the national health department plans to deal with the spread of coronavirus.

The debate comes shortly after confirmation of the first case of the virus in South Africa. 

In a statement on Thursday, health minister Zweli Mkhize said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases confirmed that a suspected case of Covid-19 had tested positive.

A 38-year-old South African man who recently returned from Italy with his wife has tested positive for the deadly virus. 

What you need to know about coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about coronavirus.
News
3 hours ago

Italy needs 10 million masks to fight coronavirus, getting 800,000 from SA

Italy, which does not make face masks, is getting 800,000 of them from South Africa but needs at least 10 million more, a top Italian civil ...
News
1 hour ago

Iraq confirms first coronavirus death: health official

Iraq on Wednesday confirmed the first death from the novel coronavirus in the country where a total of 31 cases have been reported.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
'Queen Sono': Netflix's first African original series premieres
X