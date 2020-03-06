South Africa

Hilton parents and school reps invited to coronavirus meeting

By NIVASHNI NAIR - 06 March 2020 - 11:03
A South African man who tested positive for coronavirus is from Hilton, outside Pietermaritzburg, in KwaZulu-Natal.
A South African man who tested positive for coronavirus is from Hilton, outside Pietermaritzburg, in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

An “urgent” invitation to attend a meeting about the coronavirus was sent to Hilton parents and school representatives on Friday.

“The MEC for education, Kwazi Mshengu, would like to extend an urgent invitation to all school representatives and parents in the area who can make it to this meeting so they can ask questions that will allow them to make informed decisions in dealing with this situation,” said national health ministerial spokesperson Dr Lwazi Manzi.

On Thursday, private school Cowan House announced  it would be closed on Friday after confirmation that a parent of one of its pupils had tested positive for the virus.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, KwaZulu-Natal's MECs for health and education, and the National Institute for Communicable Disease (NICD) will be meeting the Cowan House board and managers on Friday.

In a statement issued by principal, Derek Braans, and chairman of the board, Andrew Barnes, the school said it had received a number of enquiries from staff and parents.

Health minister to visit Hilton after school closure amid coronavirus confirmation

National health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize is to visit Hilton outside Pietermaritzburg on Friday after confirmation that the person with the country's ...
News
1 hour ago

WATCH LIVE | Parliament debates coronavirus as first case detected in SA

Parliament is debating how the national health department plans to deal with the spread of coronavirus
News
20 hours ago

Mkhize announced on Thursday that the country's “patient zero” tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from a trip to Italy with his wife and eight others. The 38-year-old man returned to SA on March 1, and visited his GP on March 3 after complaining of fever, headaches, a sore throat and a cough.

Mkhize said the man, his wife, their two children and his doctor were self-quarantined.

On Friday Mkhize will also meet managers at Grey's Hospital, Pietermaritzburg's main hospital which has been designated as one of the hospitals that are ready to receive patients who test positive for the virus.

Mkhize will also meet private general practitioners, including members of the SA Medical Association.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
'Queen Sono': Netflix's first African original series premieres
X