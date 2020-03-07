Acsa steps up measures at country's airports to deal with coronavirus

Airports Company SA (Acsa) says that on the advice of the department of health it has intensified measures at the country’s airports to detect, manage and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The intensified precautionary measures are in addition to the continuing screening being undertaken by Port Health and are aligned to standards and protocols provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), according to Acsa CEO Mpumi Mpofu.

She was speaking after an inspection visit to the OR Tambo International Airport by the parliamentary portfolio committee on health, which she believes has contributed “significantly to assuring the public that airports are implementing measures to deal with the coronavirus”.

Mpofu said the tour of the airport terminal buildings enabled members of the committee to inspect the measures that have been implemented at international arrivals covering immigration and transit areas as well as the isolation facility for those with the disease symptoms.

She added that Acsa was encouraged by the positive response at the end of the inspection visit.