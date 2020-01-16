Baby, schoolgirl and man killed in KZN gun attack on taxi

A 10-month-old baby, a schoolgirl still in her uniform and a young man were killed when gunmen opened fire on the taxi they were travelling in at Cato Ridge near Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday evening.

According to private investigator Brad Nathanson, who attended the scene, the three were victims of an ongoing taxi war over routes.

The taxi had been travelling from KwaNyuswa to Cato Ridge when the attack occurred at about 8pm.

The baby's mother and brother, who were also shot, survived the attack.

In a heart-wrenching post on Facebook, Nathanson described the scene.

“We could not have expected what we found on arrival. The driver's side of the taxi was riddled with bullet holes. Cartridges on the ground told me that an AK-47 had been the weapon of destruction.

“In the taxi lay a schoolgirl. Her young body contorted by the bullets that had ripped through her. A young man's body lay crumpled in front of the sliding door. It was obvious by the way that his body lay that he had attempted to flee from the gunfire and a baby who, if not for a single gunshot wound, would otherwise have looked like she was only sleeping.

“Her young brother had a gunshot wound to the back of his head, but it was only a graze and their mother had been shot in the stomach,” he said.

Nathanson described the agony while emergency workers treated the injured.

“There was so much agony in the air with women crying, people groaning from pain and sirens approaching.