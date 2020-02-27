Ladysmith residents want mayor removed

Angry residents of Ladysmith, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, embarked on protest action yesterday. They gave the government an ultimatum: remove the local mayor or face a total shutdown.

According to reports, roads leading in and out of the town were blocked off by protesters calling for the head of Alfred Duma local municipality mayor Vincent Madlala.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said community members had closed off Murchison Street with minibus taxis and rocks.

"They handed over the memorandum to the municipality office, demanding that the mayor step down," said Mbele.

Residents are believed to be angered by the lack of service delivery, particularly regarding the provision of water, as well as escalating violence within the local taxi industry, which they claim police have failed to deal with.