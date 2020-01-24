Luxurious Jaguar used as bribery 'in exchange for eThekwini tenders'

The smartly dressed accused appeared in the dock with Sibisi donning dark sunglasses, which he removed as proceedings got under way.

The court heard that Dludla, Sibisi and Blose had purchased a Jaguar F-Pace SUV from CMH Jaguar Land Rover in Umhlanga on November 3 2017 for Ngcobo and his wife in exchange for tenders.

The vehicle was just one of a handful of luxury cars seized by the Hawks in a raid, with Sowetanlive'S sister publication TimesLIVE in attendance, at the homes of the accused on October 10 last year.

Dludla and Blose - under the auspices of their companies Sibiya General Business traders (accused 4) and Jobe and Sons Holding (Pty) Ltd (accused 5), which have been served with summons in the case - together with Sibisi are alleged to have deposited R600,000 into the account of CHM Jaguar and used a BMW 320i as a trade-in for the purchase of the luxury vehicle.

Public prosecutor Hazel Siraramen told magistrate Melanie de Jager that the accused were facing a schedule-five offence in which the state alleges that Dludla, Blose and Sibisi acted in common purpose by purchasing a new Jaguar F-Pace for the Ngcobos "in exchange for work and tenders to be granted in eThekwini municipality".