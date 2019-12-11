Axed PE mayor Mongameli Bobani in court over 'illegal' dismissal

Bobani argued in court papers that the decision to boot him out of office - taken at a council meeting on Thursday last week - was invalid and in contravention of Section 58 of the Municipal Structures Act, which requires that he be given 10 days’ notice of any intention to vote him out.

Bobani said this was not done and his removal was therefore illegal.

“As a consequence of my illegal removal from the office of the executive mayor, any action and decision taken after I was booted out of office on [December 5] is invalid and will negatively impact and affect the rights of Nelson Mandela Bay’s citizens,” he said.

DA councillors Morne Steyn and Athol Trollip, the municipality and acting municipal manager Buyelwa Mafaya — cited among the 17 respondents — said they would oppose Bobani’s bid for reinstatement.

Meanwhile, acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye and acting city boss Noxolo Nqwazi filed notices to abide by the court’s decision.

The ANC, EFF, AIC, Cope and United Front did not oppose the matter.

Acting judge Lisa Ntsepe ordered that all opposing papers be filed by the end of the day on Wednesday and that the matter be argued on Friday.

Bobani is supported in his application by former acting city manager Nobuntu Mpongwana, who despite having tendered her resignation on the morning of December 5 now similarly wants her job back.

Mpongwana sat in the front row of the court gallery on Tuesday afternoon next to a smiling and cheerful Bobani, who shook hands and joked with members of the various opposition parties.