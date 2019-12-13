Festive billboard backfires on MEC

A billboard with a Christmas message from Mpumalanga MEC for sports, arts and culture Lindiwe Ntshalintshali has caused a furore.

Ntshalintshali was chastised for the billboard on Samora Machel Drive in Mbombela.

The billboard bears her face, the department and provincial government's logos and she wishes citizens a merry Christmas and happy New Year.

Politicians aligned to premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane have now questioned the expenditure on the billboard, also saying it should be Mtsweni-Tsipane's face on it and not Ntshalintshali's.

However, Ntshalintshali defended the billboard, saying: "People are trying to politicise this. I actually posted my well wishes on my Facebook wall and a businessman who does billboards asked to use my well wishes [and make the billboard] at no charge and I agreed.

"People therefore think I want to be premier... it's not true and the department spent no money for that," said Ntshalintshali.

Maphindi Ngwenya, who owns the company that made the billboard, confirmed that they did it for free but they didn't know that it would start an uproar.