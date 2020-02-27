Dug-up streets leave residents fuming

Hundreds of Soshanguve residents, north of Pretoria, have been unable to access their homes due to dug-up streets.

The problem affects 10 streets which were meant to be developed into tarred roads.

The residents have been left stranded since September after a contractor abandoned the project due to apparent nonpayment by the Tshwane municipality.

When Sowetan visited the area recently, some of the streets were completely inaccessible for motorists, while others allowed for improvised entry. Commuting residents are forced to walk distances to catch taxis and other public modes of transport.

Speaking to Sowetan, resident Mpho Mokoena said their unbearable situation began in September and they had been sent from pillar to post when they approached the municipality for answers.

Mokoena said they have experienced four months of confusion and frustration as there has been no official communication from the municipality on their situation.