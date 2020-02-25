Gauteng to release thousands of serviced stands for residents to build their own homes.

The Gauteng provincial government will release thousands of serviced stands to residents who are able to build houses for themselves but cannot qualify for bonded houses.

The announcement was made by premier David Makhura in his state of the province address held in Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University on Tuesday. “We will release 10 000 serviced stands spread across the different corridors between April and June this year. This gives impetus to the rapid land release programme,” Makhura said.

Serviced stands have been adopted by both the provincial and local government as an easier alternative in the provision of houses in Gauteng.

In the programme, government provides basic services such as water, electricity, sanitation and roads and the owner of the property then builds their own home. The move enables both spheres of government to reduce the number of people waiting for fully subsidized funded houses.

Makhura said the provincial government will also complete unfinished housing projects including urban renewal projects.