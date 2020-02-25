Makhura prioritises growth of small, township businesses to fight unemployment

Public facilities will now be maintained by artisans from the townships with the aim of creating jobs and fighting unemployment.

This was announced by Gauteng premier David Makhura in his state of the province address presented at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Ga-Rankuwa, Tshwane, on Tuesday morning.

Makhura said the provincial government would prioritise the growth of small enterprises in townships and improving the ease of doing business.

"From May this year, the installations, repairs and maintenance on our public facilities will be done by artisans from townships. We are extending this programme to willing private sector partners. I am happy to report that the German Chamber of Business is very keen to bring German companies to support this initiative,” he said.

Maintenance of infrastructure has been a serious struggle for the provincial government over the years. Sowetan has many times reported on how Gauteng department of education, for example, struggles to maintain public schools while introducing new state of the art digital schools.