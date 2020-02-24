Township schools are inferior, claim parents

Motsepe said her daughter could not go to Phakama Primary School which is 5km away.

"I explained to the official that my child can't go to Phakama because she was doing English and Afrikaans, now she would have to do isiZulu and English only. She later called me to tell me that I should take my child to Sibukosethu Primary School. I explained that the two township schools were the same," Motsepe said.

"Classes at the school they were sending me to are always full. I do not trust the teaching from the teachers there.

"I know of the kids going to the township schools. By noon the child is back at home. There are no extramural activities. My daughter had started playing hockey, and enjoying it. How will she play hockey in Phakama?"

Another parent was also prepared to wait by keeping her child home until she found a "perfect school" she wanted for her eight-year-old daughter.

"I moved from the area I was staying in to town, and I applied to three primary schools, Panorama, Kragbron and Robert Carruthers, which are a few minutes from my place.

"I was rejected in all the schools, and then went to the district office, but I am still waiting for a reply from the director. I am worried because this is the same director who told me the schools were full.

"I am worried about my child as I can see that she is stressing about staying at home," she said.

When Sowetan visited Phakama Primary School, there were no proper sports facilities, and the grass surrounding the school was almost a metre high. Some residents near the school told of the "poor quality of education" offered by the school.

"I would never take my children to this school. It has no facilities. The only reason one can take their children to this school will be because of poverty, nothing else," said one of the residents who requested not to be named.

Kragbron, on the other hand, boasts well-maintained sports facilities, including hockey.