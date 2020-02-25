Spanish opera star Placido Domingo apologises to women after harassment claims - report

Opera singer Placido Domingo apologised to the women who accused him of sexual harassment for the "pain" he caused them and accepted "full responsibility" in a statement sent on Tuesday to Spanish news agency Europa Press.

The singer, whose career spans more than five decades, said he now understood that some of the women who accused him were afraid to express how they felt "as they worried how that could affect their career", Europa Press quoted the statement as saying.

He said he had analysed the accusations since they first emerged in August and has "grown up with the experience".

"Even though it was not (my) intention, never ever anybody should feel this way," Domingo added, according to Europa Press.