R5.2m for KZN Lotto Plus player who spent R800 on ticket

How much would you spend on the South African lottery game each week?

R10? R50? R100?

Last week, a person from KwaZulu-Natal spent R800 playing the game and the gamble paid off.

According to Ithuba, the punter won just more than R5.2m.

“The winning ticket was purchased at Checkers in Margate, corner of Watski Drive and Windsor Avenue,” Ithuba said.

The winning numbers for that week, February 15, were 1, 7, 20, 23, 45, 48, with 16 the bonus number.

The winner played Lotto Plus, where the winning numbers were 19, 24, 30, 34, 45, 49, with 27 the bonus.

The winner is yet to come forward.