After 24 winner-less Powerball draws, R225m jackpot up for grabs
National lottery operator Ithuba says for the past 24 draws not a single person has been able to match Powerball's six winning numbers, leading to the jackpot climbing to a whopping R225m for Tuesday’s draw.
Ithuba had on Friday placed the jackpot at R210m but despite the long queues and scramble to buy tickets, it was still not won.
But Ithuba said there were some big winners in the last game.
“Three lucky players won the second division of the PowerBall jackpot and each walked away with R481,856,” the company said.
“If the estimated R225m jackpot is won on Tuesday, the winner or winners would be expected to never again worry about paying for basic bills such as groceries and fuel,” the company said.
The highest-ever Lotto jackpot to be won in South Africa so far was R145m, won by a man from Secunda in Mpumalanga in August 2018.
The winning numbers for that game had been 1, 15, 23, 24, 35 and 4.
In an interview with TimesLIVE, the winner had said he had used his dreams and the good old Fafi method to choose his numbers.
If Tueday's jackpot is again not won, the amount is expected to climb to around R230m for Friday's Powerball draw.