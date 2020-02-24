Teacher and pupil die in separate incidents at North West schools

A teacher and pupil collapsed and died at schools in the North West last week, the department announced.

In the first incident, a Grade 8 pupil died at Kanana Secondary Schoolat about 2.45pm on Wednesday.

She and a friend were on the veranda of their classroom when she complained of stomach pains. She collapsed shortly afterwards, said spokesperson Elias Malindi. “The deceased was taken to the sick bay to wait for the ambulance and upon realising that the ambulance was delayed, the principal rushed the deceased learner to the local clinic. She was confirmed dead on arrival by the nursing staff.”

On Saturday, a high schoolteacher died of a suspected heart attack.