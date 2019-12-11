Tembisa builder wins R8m Powerball - here's why he won't tell his children

A part-time builder from Tembisa, near Kempton Park in Gauteng, has a secret he's shared only with his wife: He has become a millionaire.

The father of three won the R8-million PowerBall Plus jackpot from the November 29 draw, said operator Ithuba.

“He is not planning on telling his children about his winnings because he fears they might tell the rest of the community and expose him to unnecessary attention,” Ithuba said in a statement.

“But this coming Christmas, he says he will be able to afford to buy them presents they wish for.”

He does not plan to make any drastic changes to his lifestyle and, at this stage, says he will continue working and living in Tembisa.

While he intends spending some of his windfall to renovate his house and take his family on holiday, he plans to invest a significant amount of his winnings.