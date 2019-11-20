If you bought your PowerBall ticket in Boksburg, you may be R50m richer!

There is a winner for the latest PowerBall jackpot - but that person has not yet come forward.

Lottery operator Ithuba said on Wednesday the R50m jackpot was won by someone who bought the ticket in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

“The winning ticket was purchased at SuperSpar Parkrand on Van Wyk Louw Drive in Boksburg,” said Ithuba.

The lucky winner spent R45 on the ticket using the "quick pick" method.

The winning PowerBall numbers for that draw were 03, 04, 16, 43 and 44, with a jackpot number of 10.