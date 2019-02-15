Long queues were common across SA on Friday as thousands harboured hopes of winning the country's - and the continent's - biggest lottery ever.

R210m was up for grabs. Week after week‚ the jackpot continued to climb. Despite scores of tickets being bought‚ not a single person had managed to match the winning Powerball numbers.

While National Lottery operator Ithuba was unable to disclose how many tickets had been sold ahead of Friday's draw‚ queues outside sale points across the country were proof that there were many hoping to become millionaires.

On Friday as the jackpot was placed at the outstanding amount‚ staff of the SA lottery operator‚ Ithuba‚ did something different to mark the occasion. To match the R210m figure‚ they set off to perform 210 random acts.