Winning R114m lotto ticket bought for R15 in Makhado, Limpopo

Someone in Limpopo is R114m richer and may not even know it yet.

Ithuba Lottery told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Wednesday that the winner had hit the latest Powerball jackpot after buying a ticket in Makhado.

“The player used manual selection and played for R15,” Ithuba said in a short statement.

“The winning numbers are 02 08 11 13 32 and a bonus number of 03,” the lottery operator said.

Ithuba said it was waiting for the jackpot winner to come forward.