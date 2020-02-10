'I can’t wait to drive past my ex in my new car': R114m Powerball winner

A mother of four from Soweto, who struggled to make ends meet and was dumped because she did not have a fancy job, is relishing the thought of driving past her ex-boyfriend in her new car.

But first, the 35-year-old backroom resident,the latest R114m Powerball jackpot winner, will have to learn to drive and get a licence.

Lottery operator Ithuba said on Monday that the winner was taking a chance when she played with R5.

It was a long queue which inspired her to do so.

“On my way from work I saw a long queue of people with slips and I knew they must be pursuing something big, even though I had no idea what the jackpot prize was,” she told Ithuba.

“I became curious and searched for some coins in my bag to see if I could also play.”

She purchased a ticket at a cafe in Roodepoort. Speaking of her challenges, she said at times she struggled to make ends meet and sometimes received help from family.

“Sometimes, I could not afford rent, so my brother would always assist me,” said the blue-collar worker.