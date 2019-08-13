Dream homes await a R55m Gauteng winner who "camped" with his in-laws and Cape Town's R61m second-time lottery winner.

With a PowerBall jackpot of R110m potentially up for grabs on Tuesday night‚ these recent winners - along with Centurion's R23.7m winner who claimed his cash on Monday - have shared that they will adopt a sober approach when spending their cash.

Apart from new homes‚ furthering their studies is another goal for lottery winners - which ties in with research that shows many Lotto players are struggling financially or are even unemployed.

A 39-year-old man who lived with his in-laws is planning to buy his family a dream home after winning a whopping R55m PowerBall jackpot.

"The first thing that I want to do is to invest a large part of my winnings so I don't ever have to face financial challenges again‚" the Gauteng man said.

"I also want to buy a house where my partner and our two children can live. We have been staying at her parents' house and I have been longing for us to own a home of our own‚" he said.