Parent robbed of jewellery at gunpoint outside St Stithians College

A parent was robbed at gunpoint at the prestigious St Stithians College in Sandton on Monday.

The incident, according to a statement from the school, took place at the girls' college car park shortly before pick-up time.

"One of our parents was held up and personal items were stolen. Our parent’s arm was injured in the process and has been attended to by the college’s medic team," said St Stithians.

"As soon as girls’ college reception was alerted, the pupils who had begun to leave their classrooms were taken back to their classrooms."