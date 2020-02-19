South Africa

eNCA news crew robbed at gunpoint in Mamelodi East

By TimesLIVE - 19 February 2020 - 21:13
An eNCA news crew were robbed at gunpoint in Mamelodi East on Wednesday afternoon.
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat

News anchor Xoli Mngambi and his eNCA crew were robbed of their equipment in Mamelodi East, east of Pretoria, on Wednesday afternoon.

Three robbers accosted the eNCA team and robbed them of two cameras and a tripod before fleeing in a silver-grey VW Polo with no registration plates.

Mngambi said the robbery happened while they were filming a feature segment in the township.

He said a case of theft had been opened at the Mamelodi East police station.

TimesLIVE has reached out to the police for comment.

