Guards wounded as Gauteng hit by three more cash-in-transit heists

The spate of cash-in-transit robberies continued at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said security guards were attacked by armed men during a cross-pavement robbery at Kit-Kat Cash & in Pretoria West on Saturday. Muridili said one guard was shot in the leg and a second was shot in the head.

On the same day, cash-in-transit robbers ambushed a cash van in Krugersdorp, but left empty-handed as there was no money in the vehicle.

The suspects fled the scene.

In Sasolburg on Friday afternoon, a group of armed men travelling in three vehicles blew a cash van apart and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. Two security guards were slightly injured.

SA Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) CEO Susan Potgieter said last week that since the start of 2020 there had been 35 cash-in-transit incidents recorded in SA. Updated statistics were not immediately available.