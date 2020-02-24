More bang for your bucks in Bangkok

Travelling for the average South African is a luxury, however with proper research one can have the perfect Instagrammable, activity-filled holiday, even on a tight budget.

I recently went on a trip to Thailand and even though I went as a guest and was able to enjoy the finer things offered by the island, I did note some affordable options that South Africans who wish to travel there should consider.

The first thing I loved was the fact that I did not need to apply for a visa when travelling there. This applies to all SA passport holders.

Bangkok is a thriving business and tourist hub with what I would describe as fairy lights everywhere.

Only a few hours after arriving back home with a craving for Thai food, having only missed my Five Roses Tea, I went online to discover how long it is going to take me to save and travel back there soon.

I was astounded to discover that travelling to Thailand is just as affordable as spending time just about anywhere in South Africa.