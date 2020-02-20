South Africa

Teacher survives a hail of bullets

By Suthentira Govender - 20 February 2020 - 05:46
A school teacher was driving this bakkie when he came under fire on Wednesday. /Supplied
A school teacher was driving this bakkie when he came under fire on Wednesday. /Supplied

A teacher survived being shot at more than 30 times outside a school in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, yesterday.

It is understood the teacher came under attack by a group of men about 500m from the entrance to Ngwekazi High School.

He suffered injuries to his hands and legs after 31 shots were fired at him while he was driving his bakkie.

The provincial education department has called on witnesses to provide information that may help police to arrest the perpetrators.

The teacher is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Gunman posing as parent opens fire on teacher at Durban school

A teacher at Buhlebethu Primary School in Inanda, north of Durban, was shot by an unknown gunman who gained access to the school by posing as a ...
News
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | KZN teacher gunned down in front of matric class

South Africa’s first investigative podcast, Alibi, returns, and this time journalist Paul McNally is looking into the brutal assassination of a high ...
News
4 weeks ago

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder.

"We are quite disturbed by what has happened.

"We have no clue as to the motive of the shooting," said department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi.

The attack comes a month after grade 6 teacher Khetha Ntuli was shot twice in the abdomen during a robbery at his school in Inanda, north of Durban.

Ntuli was trying to stop armed men who had robbed teachers in the staff room at Buhlebethu Public Primary School.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Nurses dance with quarantined patients to avoid depression
X