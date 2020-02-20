Teacher survives a hail of bullets

A teacher survived being shot at more than 30 times outside a school in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, yesterday.

It is understood the teacher came under attack by a group of men about 500m from the entrance to Ngwekazi High School.

He suffered injuries to his hands and legs after 31 shots were fired at him while he was driving his bakkie.

The provincial education department has called on witnesses to provide information that may help police to arrest the perpetrators.

The teacher is receiving treatment at a local hospital.