Little Kabelo Ledwaba dreams big

It's fast, it's intense and it's an adrenaline rush to watch it.

But for motocross enthusiast eight-year-old Kabelo Ledwaba Jnr, the love for the sport is also about continuing his family legacy.

His father, Kabelo Ledwaba Snr, dropped out of the sport as a young man because he did not have a sponsor, and wants his son to take over from where he left.

"You know it's very rare to find black people in motocross in this country because it gets quite expensive. You have to pay for training, travelling and maintenance of the bike," Ledwaba Snr said. "When I dropped out I told myself that when I have a son he might be able to take on the sport."

Kabelo, a grade 3 pupil from Curro Waterfall in Midrand, entered the sport six months ago but he is already taking part in the SA national motocross championship and the Northern interprovincial championship which took place on Saturday at the Dirt Bronco Raceway in Krugersdorp.

He finished 12th out of 20 riders.

Kabelo said he watched the sport on YouTube, and asked his father if he could also get a bike.

His father bought him a second-hand bike.