App is just what the doctor ordered for Bara paediatric burn unit

An app designed to improve communication between hospital staff has been hailed as success by doctors at the Chris Hani Baragwanath paediatric burn unit.

Signapps Serve is a mobile application that allows doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and so forth to create a profile of a patient and the care they receive under their watch.

The app which was created by Healthcent is now free to use for the public health sector.

Dr Ronnell Parkhurst, who is the head of the paediatric burn unit, told Sowetan that they have been using the app since 2018.

“The app has allowed us to have fluid communication between the medical team, because each person on the team is able to upload information on the patient; we don’t have to sift through information,” she said.

Parkhurst said before the app, doctors would communicate via whatsapp which was not the most efficient tool.

“This method was also not very secure. Pictures and information could have possibly landed in the wrong hands,” she said.

The doctor said her unit receives 600 patients annually under the age of ten with burns that are bigger than 10% of their body.

“Most of the patients we admit are burnt by hot water, followed by flames and then we see cases like electrical burns,” said Parkhurst.