Unemployed Lobone uses his emergency qualifications to help others

Paballo Lobone is a guardian angel to many.

From saving a homeless woman who was giving birth in the middle of the street, to helping put out fires in his home town, the 25-year-old has always arrived to help the destitute in the nick of time.

In 2018, the Klerksdorp paramedic and fire-fighter made headlines for being the calm in a storm when a woman gave birth in the street in Hillbrow. He thought this would be his chance to finally get a job in the field he loves after years of unemployment.

“I was walking with my cousin in Hillbrow and there was a group of people surrounding a woman on the street. She was giving birth so I helped her,” he said.

Lobone who has a higher certificate in fire-fighting, ambulance and safety skills from Impact Emergency Technologies said he used the skills he learnt in college to help her deliver the baby safely.

“I used sewing thread to clamp the umbilical chord and I even delivered the placenta because the ambulance was still on the way,” he said.

He has also helped a man who was stabbed after being mugged and a woman who was hit by a car.

“Now I actually walk around with surgical gloves because I keep encountering people who are hurt.”

Lobone told Sowetan that he has volunteered in private ambulance companies to get experience but is still finding difficulty finding employment.

“In Klerksdorp I have even used my fire-fighting skills to help two families with their shack fires. People just call me because they know I have the skills to help.”

He said he was told several times that there may be opportunities for him but he has been left dissapointed.

Lobone lives with his unemployed mother and grandmother. They survive on his 83-year-old grandmother’s grant.

“I just want to support my family,” said .

Bonolo Matome, 26, who’s family was helped by Lobone said he is known for his helping hand.

“Early last year he came and helped at our home. We don’t know what caused the fire but our shack was burning down. He has also helped at a shack down the road from us here in Joubertina; everyone knows that he will come running,” she said.

ledwabak@sowetan.co.za