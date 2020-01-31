Ex-model now a tough Joburg metro cop

Mhlayivana flips through her battered portfolio excitedly and tells me of an advert she shot with her son Lesego for Lewis furniture, which was shown on TV for a number of years.

However, although she was being booked and even started her own agency that she aptly named Woman, it was a tough industry for black women. "Sometimes I see what people such as [actress] Vatiswa Ndara are going through and it is exactly what we used to go through," she says.

"We would be left with nothing and I had a problem with this. I still think there is not enough being done. And us black people . we don't have a cushion to fall back on."

And so she bid farewell to the industry in 2006 when she accompanied another friend to apply for a job at the metro police. Once again she decided last minute to try out and was the only one who was chosen to go into the training programme.

"Some of my friends from back then still can't believe that I now carry a gun," we laugh as she explains the shock that she gave everyone.

Mhlayivana tells me that she has always been attracted to the law; she was enrolled for a law degree at Wits University but didn't enjoy the school.

"I eventually went to Unisa but I dropped out; I had dreams of being a public prosecutor and putting criminals behind bars. But I still get to do that as a JMPD officer."

Mhlayivana now lectures at the JMPD, teaching new recruits how to handle motorists.