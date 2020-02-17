Dr Thabo Lengana hits the right note with nuclear medicine

Dr Thabo Lengana is more than meets the eye. Although he is known for his crucial work in the tough nuclear medicine field, he is also known to play some riffs on his favourite instrument - the bass guitar.

His career could have gone either left or right but the Soweto-born doctor knew in grade eight that medicine and not jazz was the right path to study.

"I remember being a toddler and I was fascinated by a bass guitarist in church. I later joined a church band for a while but I was encouraged to choose medicine by my family," Lengana said.

The 37-year-old medic says he was moulded in his early years by his parents' friends who are doctors and his childhood general practitioner.

He was a smart child, landing bursaries to private schools such as Pridwin Preparatory School and King Edward.

"I was blessed to have access to people who could guide me. They played an important role because nobody would have ever thought that I would be in these spaces."