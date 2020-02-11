More young women should join science fields, says top metallurgist

Linda Mahlangu is this year celebrating her 18th year anniversary in the metallurgical field as one of the few women in the male-dominated industry.

The 39-year-old who was born in Mofolo, Soweto, spoke to Sowetan about her career as a regional metallurgist and the importance of young women entering the field ahead of the UN International Day of Women and Girls in Science which falls today.

“The main thing a metallurgist does is to come up with ways to extract minerals from ore,” she said.

Mahlangu works at Clariant’s Mining Services with all sorts of minerals such as platinum, zinc and copper which are used in everyday goods such as vehicles, medical devices and electronic equipment.

She graduated with a chemical engineering degree from the University of Johannesburg back when it was still named Technikon Witwatersrand.

“When we graduated there was probably about 15% of us left compared to first year [numbers],” said Mahlangu.

She said this was particularly worse for young women because they had bigger challenges to deal with, unlike their male counterparts.

“As a woman in this industry you have to work extra hard and fight things like patriarchy because men put each other first,” she said.

She said the industry is rapidly changing because mines are closing down due to a depletion of minerals.

“Unlike our male counterparts, we are very patient because what you see now especially in some of the mines that are closing down is that there are still things to find if you pay attention,” she said.