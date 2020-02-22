Supporters at airport vow to back Zuma until his 'last day in court'

Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma’s have vowed to support him to until his last day in court.

A number of them gathered at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday to welcome him back from a trip to Cuba where he received treatment for an undisclosed medical condition.

His supporters, called the “RET Forces”, believed the former president was being “persecuted” and were angered by the issuing of a warrant of arrest for him by the high court in Pietermaritzburg.

They included Supra Mahumapelo, Free State premier Sam Mashinini, former minister Des Van Rooyen, Kebby Maphatsoe and a number of MPs.

They sang struggle and pro-Zuma songs, carrying posters with messages of support.