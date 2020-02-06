ANC Youth League threatens to mobilise in defence of 'hero' Jacob Zuma

The ANC Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal has come out in support of former president Jacob Zuma after he was issued with a warrant for his arrest on Tuesday.

Judge Dhaya Pillay issued the warrant at the high court in Pietermaritzburg after he failed to appear in connection with his arms deal corruption trial.

Pillay issued the warrant after rejecting a sick note provided by Zuma’s legal team.

But Zuma’s allies have come out to pledge their support and criticise Pillay’s decision.

In a statement on Thursday, KZN ANCYL secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo slammed the warrant.

“We condemn this act of the high court with utmost disgust. We believe that it was within the means of the court to easily verify the authenticity of the sick note issued by the military doctor who is responsible for the health of the former president,” said Sabelo.

“This warrant of arrest is a clear indication that former president Zuma will not get a fair trial. We have painfully observed for over a decade the persecution of the former president.”

Sabelo said on numerous occasions, Zuma’s rights had been “trampled upon” and the issuing of the warrant was meant to humiliate him.