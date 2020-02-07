The good old days of kicking enemies like Bruce Lee are long gone

I spent almost a decade of my youth working as a court interpreter at various courts in KwaZulu-Natal.

It was the most emotionally draining period of my maturity, having started work at the age of 18.

I learnt quickly that human beings are generally not good to each other and justice favours those who are able to articulate themselves better. Well, articulating anger was not initially something we were able to do in words. No.

Anger and offence and the attempt to resolve conflicts has not been a spoken or written context in my world.

I grew up in a typical black household back in the 1990s. Nobody had ever told us that beating up someone was assault, and actually a crime for that matter. I mean, we smacked our siblings just to test our reflexes. And the boys practiced the latest Bruce Lee kicks and punches on the weakest lad in the neighbourhood.

Physical fights were the order of the day, a form of entertainment, and became something of a drug. We would even start itching when there had been no altercations and actually start scheduling fights at the soccer grounds on Fridays, for random petty reasons.

I saw myself fortunate to have an older sister who was famous for knocking out boys in the hood.

She was always the "reigning champion" and pretty much flattened all the wanna-be Jackie Chans in the dust. She would not even warn them of an upcoming punch, save for stuttering ngi zo ku shaya! after the fact.

As if she had not already left you with tears stewed up with mucus and blood on your face. This meant I hardly had to fold a fist, and is probably the reason I am still not inclined to fighting with, fighting for or defending any one!

Then there was a case we once heard in court; of a young lady who had been assaulted by a heavy-weight aunty in full view of the community in the streets.