Court threatens to arrest playwright Welcome Msomi

A magistrate has threatened to issue a warrant of arrest for convicted playwright Welcome Msomi should his lawyers fail to submit his full medical report on February 27.

The threat comes a week after the Pietermaritzburg high court issued a stayed warrant of arrest for former president Jacob Zuma after he failed to appear for a pre-trial hearing in his corruption case.

Yesterday, magistrate Janse van Vuuren, who yesterday appeared not pleased by the dragging on of sentencing proceedings, was reacting to Msomi's legal team that wanted the sentencing to be postponed to June 2. Msomi's sentencing was postponed for the second time yesterday, pending a medical report.

"The accused's medical report has been pending since November and it must be submitted on February 27 or a warrant [of arrest] will be issued," Van Vuuren said.

His legal team told the Palm Ridge magistrate's court that Msomi was discharged last week after three months of hospitalisation.