KZN bench defends judge over Jacob Zuma arrest warrant

The office of the chief justice has "noted with concern" the "attack" on judge Dhaya Pillay after she issued a warrant of arrest for former president Jacob Zuma.

In a statement on Saturday, the office said the bench was aware of various statements made against Pillay in public and in the media.

These, "in our view, seek to intimidate judicial officers and interfere with the administration of justice".

KZN acting judge president, Mjabuliseni Madondo, said Pillay had assured him that corruption accusations levelled against her were untrue.

Pillay came under fire after she issued the warrant for Zuma when he failed to appear at the Pietermaritzburg high court on February 4 for his corruption trial.