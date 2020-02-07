ANCYL national task team coordinator quits over Jacob Zuma backing statement

The fallout over the warrant of arrest issued against former president Jacob Zuma has claimed its first victim at Luthulu House — ANC Youth League national task team co-ordinator Sibongile Besani.

Besani resigned on Thursday after the league’s task team issued a strongly-worded letter on Wednesday in defence of Zuma.

Besani, a former provincial secretary of the ANC in the Free State during Ace Magashule’s reign, is regarded as an ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In his resignation letter, addressed to Magashule, and the rest of the party’s top six office bearers, Besani cited the issuing of statements he could not defend as one of the reasons for leaving.

He did not single out the Zuma statement in his letter.