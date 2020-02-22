Singing supporters await Zuma's arrival at OR Tambo International
Supporters of former President Jacob Zuma gathered at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Saturday morning to welcome him back from Cuba where he received treatment for an undisclosed medical condition.
Zuma failed to appear in the Pietermaritzburg high court for a sitting on his corruption trial earlier in February, citing a medical condition for his absence.
#ZumaRetuns | Zuma supporter at the airport's arrival entrance. pic.twitter.com/YM6DXMmi61— Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) February 22, 2020
Judge Dhaya Pillay issued a warrant of arrest for the former president, saying the sick note submitted by his legal team was inadmissible due to inconsistencies. The warrant was stayed until May 6 2020, when Zuma's criminal matter is expected back in court.
Carl Niehaus tweeted a statement on behalf of a group called the Gauteng Radical Economic Transformation (RET) President Zuma Support Group, urging “thousands” of supporters to welcome Zuma at the airport.
The first comrades have arrived at OR Tambo International Airport, at International Arrivals, to welcome @PresJGZuma back home ✊?. pic.twitter.com/8NgqRScmDZ— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) February 22, 2020
“Let us gather in our thousands to welcome Msholozi back home .... Let’s give Msholozi a resounding welcome, and denounce the vindictive warrant of arrest.”
“Reflecting our support for President Zuma, and outrage at the vindictive political persecution he is subjected to, many more calls will follow for thousands of supporters to join us in warmly welcoming Msholozi back home,” he said in a second statement.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.