Zondo queries witness bringing his application in the name of the State Security Agency

State capture inquiry chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday objected to “Mr Y”, an employee of the State Security Agency (SSA), bringing an application under the name of his employer to give evidence in-camera.

Zondo told SSA lawyer David Mtsweni that this was a “concern”.

Said Zondo: “It is strange that the application is brought by the SSA not by the person himself.

“You cannot just decide because you are employed by the State Security Agency you are going to bring an application in the name of the SSA.

“So I am just raising these as concerns at this stage.”

Mtsweni conceded to Zondo's concerns and committed to amend the application in the name of "Mr Y" to be brought before the commission late on Wednesday.

This led to the order of witnesses for Wednesday being changed, since Mr Y was meant to be first but was instead substituted with Nokunqoba Dlamini, another employee of the SSA.

The hearings continue.