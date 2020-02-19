Change for different time is a natural progression for culture and tradition

In my line of work, I am seldom stunned. From the most bizarre to the most gruesome - name it, I have probably seen or heard it all.

But a few weeks ago, my proud record of being generally unoffended or unmoved by encounters came to a screeching halt.

While having lunch with my daughter's partner I was left jaw-dropped about his stance on the doctrine of coverture's most pervasive legacy - women taking their husband's surname after marriage.

This is done because the woman is now considered "one" with her husband and therefore is required to take her husband's surname as her own. Hence the famous adage "there is no 'I' in marriage, only 'we'''.

My daughter's partner's exact words were: "I don't think it is necessary for your daughter to take my surname. I just want to be with her, and a surname is just a surname, nothing more. But of course if she wants to, she can do so - by all means."

As I am sure you all know, I am a very liberal man, but this statement really grabbed my attention, because it was an implicit attack on the assumed rigidity of culture or tradition. We are always startled by what exists outside the comfort of our beliefs, we refuse to embrace "difference" or an alternative, and that has been the basis of history's most gross acts of inhumanity.

"If anything, I can easily take your daughter's surname, for me there is no difference," he continued, as if I was not already startled.

I tried to probe further, tried challenging him, to think a bit more about what he was saying; surely a man must get a lot of pleasure in giving his wife his surname.

Imagine the rigorous process of lobola, your uncles being made to wait for hours on end trying to get into your in-law's yard, surely this makes it all worth it, and all I got as a conclusion was an anti-climactic: "It just does not matter to me, I just want to be with your daughter."